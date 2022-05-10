WhatsApp Companion Mode Spotted In Development; Know What Is It And How Does It Work

WhatsApp has been working on the multi-device functionality for quite a lot of time. Last year, it introduced a beta feature that allows users to operate WhatsApp on different devices, without being dependent on the primary smartphone. Now, the platform is working on a new feature related to usage on multiple devices, called Companion mode. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Companion Mode.

What is WhatsApp Companion Mode?

Essentially, WhatsApp Companion Mode will allow users to link their primary device, i.e., the smartphone with a WhatsApp account on a secondary smartphone. When users will use WhatsApp on the secondary device, they will be logged out from the WhatsApp account on the primary device. A screenshot also reveals that all data from the primary device will be removed as soon as users start using WhatsApp on the secondary device.

How will the Companion Mode work?

As seen in the screenshot, Companion mode allows users to link their device to a registered WhatsApp account on their phone. Switching to companion mode will log users out from their current WhatsApp account. However, doing this will erase all locally stores WhatsApp data, including their messages and media. The screenshot also says that users can back up the data for their current account using Google Drive.

The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.10.13. The publication describes that users will be able to operate WhatsApp on more than one device at the same time. Although this functionality exists for different types of devices, it does not allow users to use WhatsApp on multiple smartphones. The Companion Mode might allow that. More details about the WhatsApp Companion Mode should surface in the coming days.

In related news, WhatsApp is working on quick status replies like Instagram. The feature will provide users with the ability to send quick reactions to WhatsApp Status. The feature will come out as an interactive way to react to WhatsApp statuses. The report mentions that WhatsApp is working on a total of eight emoji reactions that can be sent from the interface that allows users to view others' statuses. Stay tuned for more updates related to WhatsApp and other tech news.