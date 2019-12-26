WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature Rolling Out To Select IOS Users

WhatsApp is finally rolling out Dark Mode update to select users, as per WABetaInfo report. While WhatsApp is working to roll out the dark mode to more users, it seems like some users have already received the much-awaited feature. Now, apparently, some WhatsApp beta testers on Android have been given access to the Dark mode feature.

Needless to say, WhatsApp Dark Mode feature is still under development and the timeline of the official, public rollout of the feature is not known yet. Meanwhile, here is everything you need to know about the latest development involving WhatsApp and the dark mode update.

According to the report, most of the work on the Dark Mode update in WhatsApp for iOS is almost finished and it could be set for a much-wider rollout. Although a gradual rollout seems to have already taken place, the feature is pretty much unstable and under development at the moment, according to the website.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

The iOS dark theme is ready, except for:

No status updates cell.

WhatsApp Settings > Profile cells.

Phone number, About, Business details cells in Contact info.

Encryption cell.

Contacts list cells.

Storage Usage cells.

Cells in Backup section.

Wrong group description cell color. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 19, 2019

According to WABetaInfo, the Dark Mode update is possibly visible only when users share something in WhatsApp, such as a photo from one's Camera Roll, and the Dark Theme may be visible for users. Furthermore, WhatsApp is working on an update that's equipped with compatibility for iOS 13, which provides iPhone users with system-wide native support for Dark mode.

According to early reports, the dark mode on WhatsApp for Android will not be OLED-friendly, unlike WhatsApp for iOS. Although the release timeline of the dark mode on WhatsApp for Android is unknown, WhatsApp is likely to take significantly more time given the amount of work and development required to make it fully ready.

Meanwhile, the development of a fully-compatible OLED-friendly dark mode is expected to be time-consuming.