WhatsApp doubles group call limit to 8 people as demand spikes amid coronavirus lockdown

Facebook backed messaging service WhatsApp announced an upgrade to its video calling feature on Tuesday, April 28. WhatsApp users will now be able to connect with eight people on a video call, which is twice the previous capacity. The update on the popular messaging platform comes as more and more people are turning to various digital platforms to connect with friends and family amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Whatsapp allows more users on video chat

The same privacy you expect from a face-to-face conversation (remember them?) now with up to 8 people. End-to-end encrypted. Update your WhatsApp to try it out. pic.twitter.com/xZUX60mysD — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 28, 2020

In a blog post, the firm said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that many of us are isolated from friends and family. As a result, we see that people all over the world are turning to voice and video calling on WhatsApp more than ever before. Group calling has been particularly useful and our users have asked to connect with more people at once. Starting today, we’re doubling the number of participants you can have on a WhatsApp video or voice call from 4 to 8 people at a time." WhatsApp users will be able to use the feature by updating the app on their device from various app stores.

Video calling tools like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom among others have also seen a significant jump in userbase and traffic as people connect with each other online while maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Facebook had introduced Messenger Rooms that will soon hold up to 50 people with no time limit. Earlier, the tech giant has mentioned that video calling on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp has more than doubled in numbers in many countries.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister @mbaumi)

