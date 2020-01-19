The Debate
WhatsApp Down, Won’t Let Users Send Photos, GIFs And Voice Messages 

Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp seems to be down globally.

WhatsApp

Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp seems to be down globally including here in India, with users taking to microblogging website Twitter to report that it won’t let them send media files including photos, GIFs and voice messages. This is the first reported WhatsApp outage of 2020. Downdetector claims the service has been experiencing issued since 6:43 AM EST. 

“Is it just me or WhatsApp is temporarily down, cause my photos, GIFs, and voice note fail to deliver,” one user reported. Another user reported that there’s been an issue with updating WhatsApp status as well. “Can't send photos and upload status on Whatsapp,” the user wrote on Twitter. “Ughhhh we’re going to have to use SMS like cavemen,” another user wrote. 

Also Read:  WhatsApp Will Stop Working On Windows Phone After Today

