WhatsApp Down, Won’t Let Users Send Photos, GIFs And Voice Messages 

Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp seems to be down globally including here in India, with users taking to microblogging website Twitter to report that it won’t let them send media files including photos, GIFs and voice messages. This is the first reported WhatsApp outage of 2020. Downdetector claims the service has been experiencing issued since 6:43 AM EST.

“Is it just me or WhatsApp is temporarily down, cause my photos, GIFs, and voice note fail to deliver,” one user reported. Another user reported that there’s been an issue with updating WhatsApp status as well. “Can't send photos and upload status on Whatsapp,” the user wrote on Twitter. “Ughhhh we’re going to have to use SMS like cavemen,” another user wrote.

#WhatsAppdown

Whatsapp is having issues since 6:43 AM EST. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if it's down for you as well #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) January 19, 2020

Looks like #Whatsapp Media sharing feature is down for everyone. Unable to send/receive any image/video/file through mobile or web version 🤦🏻‍♂️

Are you facing it too? #WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/AT2iwAsvjY — कुवँर राहुल सिंह 🇮🇳 (@Rahulsi61483388) January 19, 2020

People are checking twitter to see if whatsapp is down or not 😂

First #whatsappdown of the year!



😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sgIGi432uS — Gautam Koli (@itsgautamkoli) January 19, 2020

WhatsApp and Instagram keep bugging and going down since Mark Zuckerberg bought them.

Coincidence? I don't think so#whatsappdown — silvia 🦋 SAW HARRY (@ystylesl) January 19, 2020

