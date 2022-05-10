WhatsApp emoji reactions: How to react to messages on WhatsApp? All you need to know

After waiting for months, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has finally launched message reactions. It was May 5, 2022, when Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature via his Facebook and Instagram accounts. Since then, the feature is rolling out to WhatsApp users around the world. Keep reading to know more about how to react to messages on WhatsApp.

The message reaction feature on WhatsApp was announced with another feature called Communities, which will roll out for users in the near future. In the official blog post, WhatsApp mentioned that "emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages." Now that the feature is available, users can avoid typing short messages for reacting to something sent by another user.

How to react to messages on WhatsApp mobile

Update WhatsApp to the latest version via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Long-press or double-tap on a message.

Six emoji reactions will pop-up.

Select from one of the reactions and tap on it.

The emoji reaction will be sent to the user in the form of a notification.

Reactions will be displayed below the messages, just like on Instagram.

How to react to messages on WhatsApp Desktop

Download the latest version of the software.

Open a chat.

Hover the mouse over messages sent by other users and check if an 'emoji' icon appears beside them.

Click on the icon and select from the available options.

The message reaction will be sent.

It is important to mention that users can react to their own messages as well.

Since the feature is currently rolling out, it might not be accessible by all users. Given that WhatsApp has more than two billion users around the world, it is normal for the Message Reactions to take a few days before being available for all. Hence, those who still can't use the feature should get it soon. As mentioned in the last report, the feature is still not available on Galaxy M51 in hand but is available on an iPhone 11 and a Windows laptop (desktop version). Stay tuned for more updates about WhatsApp reactions and other tech news.