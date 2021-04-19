WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger & Instagram To Soon Be Integrated Into One Platform

Social media giant Facebook, which amasses half the active apps in the market today, is finally taking its first steps towards creating an integrated platform for user convenience. The plan is to make an all-in-one texting platform that will bring together Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram DMs. Facebook had already teased about this initiative and had merged Facebook messenger and Instagram DM in August last year. Here's what to expect from the new Facebook update.

WhatsApp-Facebook Messenger merger in the works

As per WhatsApp independent portal WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp chat was found hidden inside a Facebook messenger code. While it is still a mystery as to how the two popular apps will be integrated, Italian code-digger Alessandro Paluzzi drew a basic map of what the feature will look like in the future by forcing a thread to be recognised as a WhatsApp conversation via WABetaInfo. This essentially means that he discovered a WhatsApp chat hidden within the Facebook messenger. The tipster stated that the integration between WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger will remain optional as it currently is for Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs.

#Messenger keeps working to support #WhatsApp chats ðŸ‘€



âš ï¸ I forced this thread to be recognized as a WhatsApp conversation just to show how it will look when the feature is available, I haven't actually sent a message between the two services! pic.twitter.com/qtJuzO7Dgu — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 16, 2021

The above picture is a visual representation of the new feature. As per the WABetaInfo report, several features that have already been implemented on Facebook are likely to head to WhatsApp soon. Apparently, the feature is still in its testing stage and is currently being piloted for iOS users. No confirmation has been made yet on when this feature will be available on these platforms. Since the integration feature is reportedly already in its testing stage as well as showing up in the app's code, it can be safe to assume that the feature will go live by the end of this year.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced the disappearing messages feature for all users in group chats. This is an extension of the last year's feature update that allowed chats to automatically disappear after seven days for individual chats. Now available for group chats as well, not only admins but all participants will be able to get this feature. Furthermore, the messaging platform also brought live a newer and more improved media preview.

