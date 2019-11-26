New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users To Put Incoming Calls On Hold, Scan Messages Faster

WhatsApp brings some new features with the latest update. If you are an iOS user, you will receive a couple of new features. Going forward, WhatsApp Messenger for iOS users will be able to put an incoming WhatsApp call on hold. What's more, the update also brings a new chats screen design. If you are an iPhone user, ensure that you have the updated WhatsApp installed on your device. All you need to do is go to the App Store and search for WhatsApp Messenger. Make sure to update your WhatsApp to version 2.19.120.

Once you have updated your WhatsApp to the latest version, you will find an additional call waiting for support. This way, you can decide whether you want to accept an incoming call while you are already on another call. WhatsApp for iOS version 2.19.120 brings new, updated chats screen redesign. As per the App Store description, this new, updated Chats screen design is supposed to make it easier to scan messages. Apart from these additions, WhatsApp for iOS also provides users with new privacy settings, allowing them to control who can add them to groups. WhatsApp Group admins can send users a private invite instead.

Group privacy settings are already available for WhatsApp Android users. WhatsApp update also brings the ability to send messages directly from the Braille keyboard when using VoiceOver mode. However, the ability to put incoming WhatsApp calls on hold and new Chat screen design is not available for Android users yet. We are waiting for more details on when Android users can expect call waiting feature and new chat screen design.

In related news, WhatsApp is helping its parent company Facebook its ad business in markets like India. India happens to be the most important market for WhatsApp and right now, WhatsApp doesn't allow ads or monetisation inside the app. WhatsApp has decided to provide Indian startups and entrepreneurs with free Facebook ad credit worth $500.

Eligible Indian startups will be able to promote their businesses on the social media platform. This way, more Indian startups and entrepreneurs are expected to expand their media outreach using Facebook ads while at the same time, also spending on Facebook ads. Strategic partnerships like these will also help WhatsApp get more businesses and enterprises to use WhatsApp Business accounts to deal with their customers.