WhatsApp Group chats could display users' profile pictures soon: Report

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will change the way users' names appear in group chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will display users' profile pictures beside their messages in group chats. Until now, WhatsApp displays users' names in group chats, in different colours. The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.72.

Group chats might display profile pictures

The report also mentions that there is no switch to enable or disable the feature. This means that when the feature arrives, it is going to be enabled by default. Since the feature is currently under development, there is no information on when it will be released for regular users of the platform. More often than not, the new features that are spotted in development make it to stable WhatsApp releases soon.

Hence, there is a good chance that WhatsApp users will see the profile picture in the group chats feature soon. Additionally, it should be available for both Android and iOS users. In related news, WhatsApp is working on animated avatars for profile pictures.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.72: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on bringing profile photos of group participants within group chats, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/VGFBivBSB9 pic.twitter.com/LyQzG2EBP2 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 24, 2022

WhatsApp could soon allow users to set up animated avatars as profile pictures

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow to set up an animated avatar as a profile picture. The publication tweeted a couple of days ago. It said, "The ability to setup up an avatar to use as a profile photo is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android." In near future, WhatsApp users should be able to use an avatar as their mask while placing video calls on the platform.

As mentioned in the report, "You will be able to choose the perfect avatar for you by customizing it. In addition, you will also be able to choose a background colour to use within the profile photo. Note that, even if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp beta for Android, the ability to set up the avatar profile photo will also be available on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop beta."