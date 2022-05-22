WhatsApp is rolling out 'Request Account Info' feature to beta users: Report

WhatsApp is rolling out the Request Account Info feature for Desktop users. The feature has been available for WhatsApp on iOS and Android since last year. Such a feature is already available on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Keep reading to know more about the WhatsApp Request Account Info and other details about the feature.

WhatsApp Desktop users can now download their information

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the option to download users' information on a desktop. As the feature rolls out to more users, they will be able to download their account information right from WhatsApp for Desktop. The report mentions that WhatsApp Desktop beta v2.2219.3 is marked as compatible, meaning that users on this version of WhatsApp will be able to access their account information.

The report mentions that "this feature has been introduced because of the new GDPR regulations some years ago, and it includes a detailed report of some information such as your activity info, privacy settings, device details and contains." While the WhatsApp Request Account Info feature is rolling out from 20 May 2022, it might not be available to all beta users yet. Although, it is perfectly normal for such applications to take some time in rolling out features to all users.

The message while accessing the feature reads: "Create a report of your WhatsApp account information and settings, which you can access or port to another app. This report does not include your messages." Adding to it, the report mentions that "your request will be cancelled if you make changes to your account such as changing your number or deleting your account."

Most recently, WhatsApp has announced new features for WhatsApp Business users. From now on, WhatsApp Business users will have access to a cloud-based API which can help them create unique experiences for their customers. Additionally, the platform has announced two new features that will be available for premium WhatsApp Business users. Keep reading to know more about the new features arriving for WhatsApp Business users.

With the new API, WhatsApp has cut down start-up time from months to minutes. This enables the businesses and developers to quickly and easily access WhatsApp's services, and build directly on top of WhatsApp to further customise their experience and increase the speed at which they can respond to their respective customers. The new API will also eliminate the server expenses incurred by businesses.