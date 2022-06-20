WhatsApp is working on more emoji reactions for Android and iOS: Check details here

If reports are to be believed, then, Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is likely to avail more message reaction features in the coming days. According to the latest report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on additional emoji reactions for the application. While the WhatsApp beta for Android can now send message reactions with all emojis, the feature is yet to come for WhatsApp Beta on iOS. While the feature is still under development, it is expected to roll out soon for both Android and iOS platforms. However, the report does not mention anything regarding the availability of the feature for WhatsApp desktop users.

In the report, WABetaInfo mentions that users will be able to view and select from a 'recent reactions' section, similar to Instagram. It mentions that "WhatsApp has developed a draggable section where you can easily select and search for any emoji you want to use for reacting to the message!" Adding to it, the publication mentions that "we can also find a row dedicated to our recently chosen reactions in the same section."

Recently, WhatsApp launched a feature that allows users to quickly react to a message with emojis. At the time of launch, the feature had six emojis in total, including thumbs up, heart, laughing with tears, surprised face, sad with tears and joined hands. Now, the platform is working to add more options to the emoji reactions. The feature to react with emoji reactions is also available on Facebook Messenger, Instagram and other messaging platforms such as Telegram.

WhatsApp releases new privacy setting for profile picture

On June 16, 2022, WhatsApp announced via its official Twitter handle that it is rolling out a new option for privacy settings. Up until now, users only had three options for privacy related to their profile picture, last seen and info section - Nobody, My Contacts, Everyone. Now, WhatsApp users will be able to hide their profile picture or last seen status from specific users on the platform using the My Contacts Except privacy setting. The My Contacts Except privacy setting has been available on WhatsApp for quite some time, but only for putting a Status. Stay tuned for more tech news.