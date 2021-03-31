WhatsApp Latest Update To Let Users Change Colours In The App Soon

Renowned messaging platform WhatsApp found has been in the news for a lot of reasons lately. In an attempt to redeem itself, it seems like a bunch of new alluring features are being added to the app. As per WaBetaInfo's tweet, the upcoming feature allows users to experiment with several colours. The tweet was also embedded with screenshots of the upcoming feature. Here's everything you need to know about the WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp Change Colour Feature to be added soon

Among the many new WhatsApp features rumoured to be added to the app, one that is currently standing out is the WhatsApp change colour feature that allows users to switch the basic black and white colours with a more elaborate palette. The embedded picture from the tweet suggests that the colour green, which is the primary colour of the app, can be substituted with a darker shade if the user wishes to. It is also possible to decorate the text with fluorescent colour. The screenshot doesn't give insight on how this change can be made though. Overall, the WhatsApp update has more to do with colour changing in the chatbox.

As this is coming directly from WABetaInfo Twitter, which is the official portal for any news related to WhatsApp, there's a chance we'll get to see this soon. Having said that, no confirmation on the same has been made yet by the app or about when it's releasing. Word is out that the feature is already in its development stage. If all goes as planned, it's safe to assume that the feature will see the light of the day by the end of the year.

Along with this, WhatsApp is also experimenting with the audio message playback speed feature for iOS. This will allow iOS users to speed up the audio to 1.5X and 2X speed. This feature is currently rumoured to be in the beta stage and maybe uploaded sooner than later with the WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11. Chat threads, contact us page for bug filling and a multi-device support feature is also in the pipeline for a later release.

Image Source: Shutterstock