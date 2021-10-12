WhatsApp Might Allow Users To Manage Chats Backup Size: All We Know About The New Feature

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has been on the top of its game to make its service more accessible for the users. Recent leaks from WABetaInfo confirm that the WhatsApp users are currently working on releasing a new feature that helps manage their chat backup size.

According to the reports, users will have the ability to choose specific content like documents and photos to be removed/added to the cloud backup. The feature will allow users to exclude unnecessary data to not be included in the regular cloud backup. The release of this feature has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about this upcoming WhatsApp feature. Read more about it -

WhatsApp's new feature allows users to manage chat backup size

The new feature is yet to be released for the WhatsApp Beta users because it is currently under the development stages. Currently, the facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp doesn't provide any backup size-related details from the app. The current option available on the platform includes an option to exclude videos from their cloud backups but it is still not enough to have the could data. Limiting what data needs to be stored is very important because filling up the memory with unnecessary data can slow down your device. The developers are currently offering unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups but had already stated limiting the data limit for photos earlier this year.

More about WhatsApp

Makers have already brought in several new features to their platform this month. One of the new features released now allows users to change the playback speed of voice messages. Another new update will now allow the users to leave the chat window while listening to the voice note. The voice message will then be pinned to the top of the main app and it will stay there till the message has ended. Many interaction options like pause and dismiss the voice message are also going to be added to the messaging platform. The leak was first pointed out by WabetaInfo and it confirmed that users will be able to hear the voice messages even after leaving the chat. More updates about the upcoming features for WhatsApp are supposed to be released soon.