WhatsApp Pay Cashback Offer: Here's How You Can Earn Rs 255 By Using WhatsApp; See Details

After placing the rupees icon right next to the camera icon on WhatsApp Chat's interface, the company is now offering Rs. 51 for transactions done through the feature to every user. The offer will encourage users to utilise the WhatsApp Pay feature and help the company rival other UPI facilitating applications in India, such as Google Pay and PhonePe. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Pay Rs 51 cashback offer and how to redeem it.

WhatsApp Pay is an easy-to-use service that allows WhatsApp users to send and receive money on the messaging platform. The service is based on Unified Payments Interface or UPI and transfers money directly from the linked account of the sender to the linked bank account of the receiver. While the feature has been around for a while, WhatsApp has started pushing it proactively. Amidst the pandemic, the need for digital transactions and the subsequent rise in the use of digital modes of payments has been enormous.

WhatsApp Pay Rs 51 cashback offer has no minimum transaction limit

WhatsApp has come up with a new promotional offer that will allow users to earn Rs. 51 as a cash back for transactions they make on the application using the WhatsApp Pay feature. During the offer, each successful transaction to a WhatsApp user will earn Rs. 51 cashback to the sender. Additionally, there is no minimum payment requirement for a user to redeem the offer. To redeem the cashback, all a user needs to do is use the WhatsApp Pay feature and transfer money to a registered WhatsApp Pay user. The offer will gradually roll out to all users.

WhatsApp Pay Rs 51 cashback limitations

Both the sender and the receiver need to be registered on WhatsApp Pay

The WhatsApp account shall be at least 30 days old

WhatsApp Business account will not be able to earn the cashback

The offer will be available on the latest version of WhatsApp

A maximum of five cashback can be earned through the offer (total of Rs. 255)

The transactions must be made to five different WhatsApp Pay users

Image: WABetaInfo