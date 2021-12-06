WhatsApp Spotted Working On Voice Waveforms And Reaction Notification; Details Inside

WhatsApp was reported to be working on showing Voice Waveforms a few months ago. Now, the instant messaging platform is rolling out the feature to WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.21.25.11 and WhatsApp beta for iOS v2.21.240.18. The Voice Waveform feature provides a novel user experience while listening to audio messages. Previously, Whatsapp also introduced a feature that allowed users to set playback speed for audio messages.

The feature was revealed for WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS on December 4, 2021. The feature will only be available to users who are on the latest version of WhatsApp. If either one of the sender or receiver does not have the latest version, the audio messages will not appear like Voice Waveforms. Essentially, it will display WhatsApp voice notes with live waveforms. Since the feature is currently in beta development, all users might not have access to the feature. As the feature is official, it will soon release for stable versions of WhatsApp on iOS and Android.

In another update, WhatsApp Desktop has been spotted to include message reaction notifications on the platform. The platform is also planning to release the feature in an update soon. The feature was found in WhatsApp Desktop beta v2.21.2147.11. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the setting to toggle message reactions off was spotted in the Notifications menu of the WhatsApp Desktop version in consideration.

Most recently, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new feature called the Skin Tone combinations for Android devices, Additionally, WhatsApp for Desktop and WhatsApp Web now lets users make custom stickers. The ability has been released for WhatsApp Web and will be available on WhatsApp for Desktop in the coming days. Users across the world use WhatsApp Stickers to convey their emotions or sentiment on a topic of conversation.

After launching custom stickers for the web, Whatsapp is testing a new feature to forward stickers on its instant messaging platform. The shortcut will allow users to quickly forward a WhatsApp sticker to some other contact without the need to view or save the sticker. While the new feature is currently available to WhatsApp Beta users on Android, it might be launched soon for regular users.

