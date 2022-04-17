WhatsApp tests 'My Contacts Except...' for profile picture and last seen in iOS beta

WhatsApp allows users to change their privacy settings in a way that their profile picture, last seen status and the about section can be visible to either everyone on the platform, their contacts or no one. Although the meta-owned platform enables users to select the audience for their status, a similar feature does not exist for profile pictures or the last seen feature, not yet.

According to a new report by WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on advanced controls for last seen, about and profile picture. While the feature was spotted in the Android beta a few weeks ago, WhatsApp has released the feature in its beta version for iOS as well. From what it looks like, the new feature will allow users to hide their profile picture and last seen status from some users.

WhatsApp Privacy controls will receive advanced options for profile picture and last seen

The publication shares a screenshot of the new feature as well, that shows the "My Contacts Except..." feature. As and when the feature is released, users will be able to exclude some people in their contact list from seeing their profile picture, last seen and the about section. In particular, this feature should come in handy for the users who have set their details to "Nobody" because of a few contacts that they do not want to disclose. As of now, the feature is in beta testing but it should be released soon.

In related news, WhatsApp has finally announced Communities, a group-related feature that has been in development for months. Although the feature will not be immediately available to all users, WhatsApp will roll it out slowly. In a nutshell, the communities feature will allow WhatsApp users to club multiple group chats at one place, hence forming a community of multiple groups with a similar purpose. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Communities.

WhatsApp Communities will enable people to "bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them." WhatsApp believes that this way, users will get all the updates related to a community formed around one topic. As shown in the title image, WhatsApp Communities will group several groups together and allow admins to send messages to all the groups at once.