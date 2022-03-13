WhatsApp Tips: How to enable and disable two-step verification on WhatsApp? Details here

On WhatsApp, two-step verification adds an extra layer of security to users' accounts. After it is enabled, users will be required to add a six-digit PIN whenever they register WhatsApp on a new device. Along with the two-step verification, users can also add an email ID which can be used in case they forget their six-digit PIN. Keep reading to know more about how to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform already supports end-to-end encryption and multi-platform usage. However, since WhatsApp accounts are now accessible from computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones, the chances of threats have also increased. Hence, users should take all the precautionary steps to keep their WhatsApp account safe. Given below are the steps that will help users to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp.

How to enable two-step verification on Whatsapp?

Open WhatsApp on a smartphone

Open the Account section on the top

Locate and tap on the Two-step verification

The Two-step verification page opens up and says "for added security, enable two-step verification, which will require a PIN when registering your phone number with WhatsApp again."

Tap on 'Enable' located at the bottom of the screen

Thereafter, WhatsApp will ask the user to set a 6-digit PIN

Enter the PIN and tap on next at the bottom of the display

Enter the PIN again and tap on next

On the page that opens, enter an email address that will be used to reset your PIN and confirm it on the next screen

When done with all the steps, WhatsApp will show a message "Two-step verification is enabled"

Tap on Done at the bottom of the display

Upon successful completion of the steps given above, two-step verification should be enabled on users' device

To disable two-step verification on WhatsApp, users should head over to the same menu in Settings > Account > Two-step verification > disable. The PIN and the email address can also be changed from this menu. Other social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook also offer the feature of two-step verification. Stay tuned for more WhatsApp tips and tricks and other tech news.

Image: UNSPLASH