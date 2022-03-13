WhatsApp Tips: How to enable and disable two-step verification on WhatsApp? Details here

Quick links:
Image: UNSPLASH
On WhatsApp, two-step verification adds an extra layer of security to users' accounts. After it is enabled, users will be required to add a six-digit PIN whenever they register WhatsApp on a new device. Along with the two-step verification, users can also add an email ID which can be used in case they forget their six-digit PIN. Keep reading to know more about how to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp.
The Meta-owned instant messaging platform already supports end-to-end encryption and multi-platform usage. However, since WhatsApp accounts are now accessible from computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones, the chances of threats have also increased. Hence, users should take all the precautionary steps to keep their WhatsApp account safe. Given below are the steps that will help users to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp.
To disable two-step verification on WhatsApp, users should head over to the same menu in Settings > Account > Two-step verification > disable. The PIN and the email address can also be changed from this menu. Other social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook also offer the feature of two-step verification. Stay tuned for more WhatsApp tips and tricks and other tech news.