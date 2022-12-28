WhatsApp Will Stop Working On Some Smartphone Models After Dec 31; Complete List Here

With 2022 coming to an end, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer work on old-age smartphones running on outdated operating systems. According to WhatsApp, it will no longer offer its support in dozens of smartphone models from December 31, 2022, the company has announced. This list includes some of the old versions of iPhones along with those manufactured by Huawei, LG, Samsung and Sony.

Smartphones shortlisted by WhatsApp

Below is the list of smartphones which WhatsApp has selected and these will no longer be able to access to WhatsApp starting Jaunary 1, 2023.

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

"These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp", the company said in an official statement. "To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp", it further said in its blog.