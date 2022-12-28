Last Updated:

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On Some Smartphone Models After Dec 31; Complete List Here

This list released by WhatsApp includes some of the old versions of iPhones along with those manufactured by Huawei, LG, Samsung and Sony. 

WhatsApp

With 2022 coming to an end, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer work on old-age smartphones running on outdated operating systems. According to WhatsApp, it will no longer offer its support in dozens of smartphone models from December 31, 2022, the company has announced. This list includes some of the old versions of iPhones along with those manufactured by Huawei, LG, Samsung and Sony. 

Smartphones shortlisted by WhatsApp

Below is the list of smartphones which WhatsApp has selected and these will no longer be able to access to WhatsApp starting Jaunary 1, 2023. 

  • Apple iPhone 5
  • Apple iPhone 5c
  • HTC Desire 500
  • Huawei Ascend D
  • Huawei Ascend D1
  • Huawei Ascend D2
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend P1
  • Quad XL
  • Lenovo A820
  • Memo ZTE V956
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy S2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Sony Xperia Arc S
  • Sony Xperia miro
  • Sony Xperia Neo L
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Wiko Darknight ZT
  • LG Enact
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus 4X HD
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Optimus F7
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L5
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus L7
  • LG Optimus L7 II
  • LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  • LG Optimus Nitro HD
  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • Grand S Flex ZTE
  • Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

"These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp", the company said in an official statement. "To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp", it further said in its blog. 

