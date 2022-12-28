WhatsApp Will Stop Working On Some Smartphone Models After Dec 31; Complete List Here

Quick links:
With 2022 coming to an end, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer work on old-age smartphones running on outdated operating systems. According to WhatsApp, it will no longer offer its support in dozens of smartphone models from December 31, 2022, the company has announced. This list includes some of the old versions of iPhones along with those manufactured by Huawei, LG, Samsung and Sony.
Below is the list of smartphones which WhatsApp has selected and these will no longer be able to access to WhatsApp starting Jaunary 1, 2023.
"These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp", the company said in an official statement. "To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp", it further said in its blog.