WhatsApp Working On Animated Avatars For Profile Photos And Video Call Masks

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow people to set up an avatar as their video call mask and as their profile picture. The feature has been into development for quite some time but has not been released for regular users yet. Further, the feature should be available for both Android and iOS platforms. Keep reading to know more about the animated avatar feature and how it works on WhatsApp.

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow to set up an animated avatar as a profile picture. The publication tweeted a couple of days ago. It said, "The ability to setup up an avatar to use as a profile photo is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android." In near future, WhatsApp users should be able to use an avatar as their mask while placing video calls on the platform.

As mentioned in the report, "You will be able to choose the perfect avatar for you by customizing it. In addition, you will also be able to choose a background colour to use within the profile photo. Note that, even if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp beta for Android, the ability to set up the avatar profile photo will also be available on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop beta."

WhatsApp is also working on new privacy features that allow leaving groups silently. Additionally, screenshots for 'View Once Messages' will no longer be allowed in the online messaging app. Further, users can also control who can check their online status. Releasing the features, Zuckerberg said, "New privacy features coming to WhatsApp; exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We'll build new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations."