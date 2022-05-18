WhatsApp Working On Subscription-based Version Of App For Business Accounts

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new subscription-based model. It was spotted by the WhatsApp updates tracker a couple of days ago. As and when the new model rolls out, it could ask users to pay a certain fee to continue using certain features that it will provide. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Premium.

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a subscription-based model for Business account users. It is called WhatsApp Premium. Developers are testing the feature on all the platforms WhatsApp is available on, including Android, iOS, and Desktop. While the details of WhatsApp Premium are not known at the moment, the publication says that the model will be optional for business accounts.

WABetaInfo also mentions in its report that WhatsApp Premium may provide users with the ability to link up to 10 accounts to the same mobile number. Additionally, it could allow users to create a custom link for their business. Apart from this, no other detail about the WhatsApp Premium model is known at the moment. However, the feature may come out soon as more often than not, once a feature is spotted by WABetaInfo, it is released shortly.

Image: WABetaInfo

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a new Chat Filters feature for Business Accounts. As the name suggests, the feature will allow WhatsApp Business Accounts users to organise their conversations with different chats in a better manner. As with other features, Chat Filters should arrive for all the versions of WhatsApp, including WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Desktop. Keep reading to know more about the WhatsApp Chat Filters.

Additionally, the platform is also working on a new feature related to usage on multiple devices, called Companion mode. Essentially, WhatsApp Companion Mode will allow users to link their primary device, i.e., the smartphone with a WhatsApp account on a secondary smartphone. When users will use WhatsApp on the secondary device, they will be logged out from the WhatsApp account on the primary device. A screenshot also reveals that all data from the primary device will be removed as soon as users start using WhatsApp on the secondary device.