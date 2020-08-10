Whatsapp Update: Whatsapp Working On A New Update To Sync Chat History Across Devices

WhatsApp is reportedly working on the feature which will allow its users to use the same messaging account across different devices at the same time. As and when the new WhatsApp update rolls out, users will be able to use WhatsApp across at least four devices at the same time. The messaging platform has worked on single device messaging service all this time and reports claim that this new feature is developed in parts. Read on to know more about the possible WhatsApp Update.

Whatsapp's Potential update Explained

According to a report on WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Desktop was used by the company for testing the new update, but it will work on a second mobile device as well. There is also a high possibility, that WhatsApp will allow other mobile devices to be connected to the user's main device following WhatsApp desktop. Once the new WhatsApp update is rolled out, Internet connection will not be needed to use WhatsApp Desktop.

The WABetaInfo report also suggests that WhatsApp is working to create an interface on the Android app and on WhatsApp for iOS. Generally, when a user wants to use WhatsApp on a second device, they face the issue of having to copy the chat history. For this, WhatsApp requires e a WiFi connection as the time-consuming process may use a large amount of the user’s data plan.

However, once WhatsApp has copied the chat history to the second device, the user can finally use their account from it. Henceforth, every message will be delivered to all your family devices, so the chat history is going to be synced across platforms and when the user switches between devices, their encryption key changes. When the encryption key will be changed, all active chats will be notified, if the user’s Security Notifications are on.

It is still unclear if this new WhatsApp update will support across Android and iOS devices. But the WABetaInfo report also suggests that WhatsApp has been working on converting the iOS database to the one that’s compatible with the Android format alongside this new update. This new feature is under development and it will be available in the recent future.

Here is Whatsapp's Most Recent Update

On July 9, 2020, it was revealed on Whatsapp's official Twitter handle-Whatsapp Inc. that a new WhatsApp Business features have been released. The messaging company has provided QR codes to make it easier to start a chat with a business. There is also a catalogue sharing options which lets the user discover what the business is offering.