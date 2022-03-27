Why does my Spotify keep stopping? Here's how you can fix it on your Android or iOS

Spotify is among the most popular audio streaming services across the globe. Through Spotify, users can stream songs and podcasts on their smartphones, tablets and even desktops. However, users have reported that they are facing some issues with playback on the application and that it keeps pausing or stopping every few seconds.

Keep reading to find out more about why does Spotify keep pausing and how to fix it.

Why does my Spotify keep stopping?

There are a few reasons that might be causing the Spotify playback to pause or the entire app to crash. The issue could be due to corrupted cache files, usage by someone else, low power mode, poor internet connection, server crashes and more. Hence, to fix the issue, users might have to try a couple of fixes before they can actually get rid of the problem. Find the methods to fix Spotify below.

How to fix my Spotify?

The primary reason behind Spotify not working is low power mode and data saving mode. When enabled, both these modes prevent applications in the background to draw power from the battery or accessing the internet to save data. Hence, checking whether these features are on and disabling them might fix Spotify. This method should work on both Android and iOS devices,

Another reason that could hinder a smooth playback experience on Spotify is a poor internet connection. Those facing an issue can try switching to a different connection, which means if they are using mobile internet, they can try switching to a Wi-Fi connection or vice versa. As the application gets enough bandwidth to play continuously, it would not pause or stop.

Users can try downloading the songs and listening offline if the problem with online streaming persists.

If more than one user is trying to stream music from the same Spotify account, all of them might face the same issue. Hence, signing out of all the other devices can prevent Spotify from pausing.

Users can try cleaning the cache or saved data from the Settings menu on their device.

Users can try uninstalling and reinstalling the application.

These are a few of the many possible ways that can fix a Spotify account that is not able to stream audio and keeps stopping. While trying the first one might fix the issue with a user right away, one might have to try some of them before their Spotify starts working normally. Stay tuned for more Spotify related content and other tech news.