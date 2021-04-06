Why Is Facebook Analytics Going Away? What Is Facebook Analytics Feature?

Facebook shall soon shut down its Facebook Analytics feature from June 30th, 2021. The social media platform informed its users about the same in a public statement published earlier this week. Facebook has asked its users to export charts and tables before June 30th this year, if they wish to be able to access reports and insights through the tool.

Facebook to shut down its Analytics and Insights feature

Facebook Analytics will no longer be available after 30 June 2021. Until then, you will still be able to access reports, export charts and tables, and explore insights. To export data into a CSV file from Facebook Analytics on your desktop, click the arrow in the top-right corner of each chart or table. READ | Latest News: Sonali Jaitley schools DMK neta; Facebook data of users leaked and more Other business tools can help you understand your advertising, presences and activities on Facebook and Instagram, including: READ | Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s phone number leaked online in massive data breach Facebook Business Suite allows you to manage your Facebook and Instagram business accounts and can show you detailed insights about your audience, content and trends. (This tool may not be available to you yet.)

Ads Manager lets you view, make changes and see results for all of your Facebook campaigns, ad sets and ads.

Events Manager can help you set up and manage Facebook Business tools such as the Facebook pixel and Conversions API, and reports actions taken on your website, in your app and in your physical shop.

What is Facebook Analytics?

Facebook Analytics is a tool to track likes, page views and to monitor the interaction of the audience with a business page on Facebook. The Facebook Analytics gives full insights and data that help one get the most from the social network. Facebook claims to reach 1.62 billion users every day.

Facebook Analytics or Insights helps a business take a structured approach that ties a business’ social media efforts and business goals. Analytics also help a business refine its strategy and measure its return on investment. It helps users understand how and when people interact with the content they post on Facebook and is essential to make sure that the Facebook algorithm works best for them.

Why is Facebook analytics going away?

According to a report in Ad Exchanger, Facebook Insights and Facebook Analytics was not as useful as many other analytics tools. Reportedly, a number of businesses used tools like Amplitude or Mixpanel more than Facebook Analytics.

