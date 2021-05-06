Why Is Facebook Marketplace Not Working? Check The Tutorial On How To Fix The In-app Issue

Facebook has been successful at growing its base from being just a social networking app to carrying the digital marketplace on its shoulder. In 2016, the social media giant introduced the Facebook Marketplace app for the first time and instantly became a hit. The idea behind this platform is as simple as its name, an environment that allows the local exchange of goods between buyers and sellers. While the platform was highly appreciated when it was first launched, it has recently made it to the pit of criticism for homing a lot of technical issues.

Facebook Marketplace not working: How to fix it?

Facebook Marketplace has recently emerged as one of the most widely used e-commerce platforms after it crossed the 100 crore total users mark last year. However, the platform has also seen significant growth in technical issues out of all things, earning more critics than users lately. Some netizens have complained of not being able to see the Facebook Marketplace search button while others have claimed 'Facebook Marketplace not loading'. Although no specific reason has been clarified from their end, it can be assumed that the problems may have been born out of the recent surge in users.

Fortunately, the company has provided a tutorial for when Facebook Marketplace not working. The tutorial lists a couple of solutions that will come in aid for numerous problems pertaining to the Facebook Marketplace app. According to Facebook Help Team, here are a few things to try—

Users are requested to log out of Facebook by clicking the arrow on the top right corner termed as "Logout."

PC users will have to clear cookies and cache that will be listed on the top right corner of their browser page in a three-dot icon. Click on 'More tools>Clear browsing data>Clear data."

As for mobile users, they must make sure that they're using the most updated version of the app by taking a look at it on the Play Store/App Store.

Users can also try restarting their computer or phone to confirm whether the problem is sliding from their end.

Try uninstalling and reinstalling the app if the problem still prevails.

