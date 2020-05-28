Why Is WeTransfer Not Working? Here Are 3 Best WeTransfer Alternatives

WeTransfer has become an important tech that enables a user to send large files in extremely good quality to other users using their Gmail account. Where WeTransfer has helped numerous users across the globe to share important files amongst each other during this pandemic, people in India are reporting that the file-sharing website is not working properly. It seems that the problem started at 6 AM and escalated after 12 PM. Some have reported that the WeTransfer website is not working properly on Chrome, others are unable to load files while uploading them on the portal.

Why is WeTransfer not working?

During this time of the pandemic, many people around the globe are using the WeTransfer medium to share files while working from home. WeTransfer being a cloud sharing online mode, it becomes harder for the site to load higher traffic at once. As per reports, WeTransfer might be having server issues in India due to the high load of people transferring a file using the portal. However, if you are one of the people who are having these problems, do not worry. You can try using below-mentioned three other file sharing websites until WeTransfer is back at its full potential.

3 best WeTransfer alternatives

Dropbox Transfer

A Dropbox Transfer user can send a maximum of 100 GB data to another user. There is no condition to it as the files may come from the local system or maybe picked directly from a user's Dropbox to speed up the sharing process. Recipients download copies of the files so that originals remain untouched which helps the user to retain the original file as it is. Apart from all these, Dropbox Transfer has many alluring features such as notifications of downloads to get confirmation that shared files were downloaded, and options to access statistics to find out how often a link was accessed. The file owners may set passwords to protect unauthorized access and they can also set an expiry date to the transferred which expires once the date has crossed.

Firefox Send

Firefox Send is Mozilla's file-sharing website that enables users to share files over 2.5 GB of data which is better than WeTransfer as it is only good up to 2 GB files. Unlike Dropbox Transfer, Firefox Send does not require a Firefox Account to enable a user to share files with other users, however, they have a cap of only uploading files up to 1 GB. The registered Firefox Account holders can share files of 2.5 GB of data effectively. The files are encrypted automatically by Firefox Send to protect the data from unauthorized access and it is a free file sharing website.

Google Drive

Google Drive is amongst the most used file-sharing medium across the globe. Android devices and other platforms use it to backup data and more. Google Drive helps users with a free space of 15 GB where they can store movies, videos, images, documents, and more. To share such files, a user only has to give the link to the other user where the sender can choose to provide editable or untouchable documents to the recipients. Users can utilise the links and work on the same project at the same time.

