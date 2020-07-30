Why Is Wikipedia Asking For Donations? 'Awkward' Appeal Explained

Over the years, Wikipedia has been resorted to by millions to access information about almost everything and anything. The internet database acts as an one-stop solution for people to get information for free. Even if users search for anything on Google, it is an expectation and common occurrence to find a Wikipedia link for the same topic, this is how Wikipedia as a portal has grown to become as renowned as it is today. But as of now, the free online encyclopedia has been asking users, especially Indian users, for donations to keep their operations running in an 'awkward' plea. Check it out below -

Also read: Fact Check: Did Sushant Singh Rajput's Wikipedia page reveal his death before it happened?

Wikipedia's 'awkward' plea

Also read: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange conspired with 'Anonymous' hackers: US Justice Department

India has been one of the most prominent user bases for Wikipedia. The number of Wikipedia Indian visitors on Wikipedia has been reported over 771 million in 2019, marking its fifth-largest numbers in terms of page views. The online information database is the seventh-largest website in the world who is currently battling to keep its independence and does not feel to commercialise the website as it could be a loss for the readers.

Also read: WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

Though Wikipedia is a free portal for people to access information, the content it has is managed, collated and edited by a group of volunteers all around the world. So, there is a significant amount of capital which is required to run the website's global operations, which has prompted them to seek out donations from readers. Another notification has also been posted on the platform which states that only 2% of their readers support Wikipedia by donating.

The note states furthermore that if everyone who reads Wikipedia can give some amount then it could help them to keep the operation running. Wikipedia's founder Jimmy Wales has written in his message that they are only asking for a price of a coffee cup. Check out the full message below -

We’re a non-profit that depends on donations to stay online and thriving, but 98% of our readers don’t give; they simply look the other way. If everyone who reads Wikipedia gave just a little, we could keep Wikipedia thriving for years to come. The price of a cup of coffee is all we ask.

Also read: WikiLeaks: London court delays Assange extradition hearing