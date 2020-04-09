Why Was Hulu Down? Know All About The Site's Outage And How To Resolve The Problem

At this time when people are trying to practice self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak, streaming apps like Hulu are having major outage problems. People around the globe are trying to use the streaming app for entertainment. However, many people are reporting Hulu not working problems. Most of the reports are about issues with Hulu services on smartphones and TV.

Why was Hulu down?

Source: Outage.report

The Hulu servers are having some technical issues in many regions around the world. Here are some tweets on social media handles like Twitter that show suggest that the streaming app has been having big outage problems lately. Have a look at few tweets down below.

People asking 'Why was Hulu Down'?

Please tell me I’m not the only one awake at 4:30am when Hulu decides to stop working... — lex (@leilei9_) April 9, 2020

Not working here in North Carolina. Logged me off and I tried signing in. Didn't let me. Did "Forgot password" and inputted my email and it says: Service is down.



Looks like there's an outage throughout United States. #HuluDown — MILK (@DRINKTHYMILK) April 9, 2020

Ohhh mah gawd my Hulu is not working. I’m about to go into a frenzy. pic.twitter.com/d5FETclcgV — 👑 B (@britt_esq) April 9, 2020

The official Hulu Support handle replied on the issues saying that the organisation is "we'll take a closer look for you." The firm also asked the users to chat with them from "4 AM-7 PM PT"

Also Read | Netflix not working? Here is everything you need to know about the outage problem

Uh oh! We're sorry for the trouble! Try working through the steps here: https://t.co/30hqiE3DjG and see if that does the trick. If not, chat with us by following the prompts here: https://t.co/hhKf33QwbA from the hours of 4AM-7PM PT and we'll take a closer look for you! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) April 9, 2020

Also Read | Hotstar not working on Smart TV? Here is how you can try fixing the problem

According to the guidelines provided by the official site of Hulu (Help.Hulu.com), if you are having login issues like app not working, Hulu not working, website down, freezing up and more, follow the steps below -

Fully close the Hulu app: Start by fully exiting Hulu (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening Hulu again.

Perform a power cycle: Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up.

Check your connection: Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with our recommendations.

Improve your connection: If the speeds fall short of our recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection.

Test other apps or programs on your device: If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection.

Check for app and system updates: To check for Hulu updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

Clear cache and data: You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

Deactivate/reactivate your device: Remove the device directly from your account page. Afterwards, reactivate your device and try launching Hulu again.

Uninstall/reinstall Hulu: On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Hulu app to help alleviate any streaming issues.

Also Read | Disney Takes Over Hulu From Comcast As Stream Wars Heat Up