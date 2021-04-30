Windows 10 Update Of 21h1: What Are The New Performance Enhancements In 21h1 Update?

With the release of Build 19043.964 earlier this week, Microsoft told Insider testers in the Beta and Release Preview channels that they are now on the "newer" 21H1 bits. Those in the Release Preview Channel will get the 21H1 Update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and proactively seeking it out. Continue reading to know everything about the Windows 10 21h1 update and the new Windows 10 taskbar.

Windows 10 Update of 21h1

The probable "final" build for the 21H1 feature update to Windows 10 is Build 19043.928, according to Microsoft. This build is related to the "May 2021 Update" and the company had made it available for download to all Release Preview channel participants. Beginning in March, Microsoft made the 21H1 available for commercial validation through the Windows Insider Program for Business. Since then, those who took part in the test have been able to use Windows 10 Enterprise and Pro versions of 21H1.

New features in 21H1:

When both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present, Windows Hello multicamera supports setting the default as the external camera.

Users will now be able to see a lot of Improved performance in the features of Windows Defender Application Guard, including faster document opening scenarios.

Updated performance of the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) to enable remote work scenarios.

Version 21H1 of Windows 10 is merely an enablement kit. That is, it is simply bringing to light some of your system's secret features. The build number is also increased by one, to 19043. This is the second enablement kit update in a row, this means that all of the three versions of Windows 10 receive the same updates.

Last fall, Microsoft was expected to release Windows 10X. In October 2019, Microsoft released Windows 10X as a dual-screen operating system for the Surface Neo, which was going to be available in the holiday season of 2020. The Windows 10 fall update, also known as 20H2, was delivered as a small update due to the large drive for Windows 10X last fall.

Image Source: Unsplash