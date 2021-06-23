Windows 11 Price In India: Will Windows 11 Be Free For Users?

Windows 11 release date is speculated to be June 24, 2021, as Microsoft has scheduled an event titled 'What's Next for Windows'. Although the event could also reveal some big updates to the current Windows 10 operating system, the Windows 11 leak and rumours are all pointing to an imminent launch. That being said, Microsoft Windows 11 price in India is a very hot topic among readers. Keep reading to know more about Microsoft Windows 11 download and price.

Microsoft Windows 11 Price in India

As far as the Windows 11 price in India is concerned, Microsoft can go about it in 3 different ways. Before going ahead, do keep in mind that the information mentioned in this article is based on the current rumours and reports. Firstly, Microsoft Windows 11 might be available as a free update to those who are using licensed versions of Windows 10 and 8.1. That would offer easy transit to as many Windows users as possible, bringing the majority of users on the new operating system.

Secondly, Windows 11 download might be optional for users. Microsoft has already announced that it would end support for Windows 10 in 2025, which gives users quite some time before they can actually download and get used to the new operating system. The third and the most unlikely way would be a paid upgrade, wherein interested users would have to pay a one-time amount for purchasing the Windows 11 operating system. Confirmation would also be possible post-Windows 11 release date.

Windows 10 Price in India

As of June 23, 2021, the price of Windows 10 on Microsoft's official website is Rs. 10,379 for Windows 10 Home, Rs. 16,515 for Windows 10 Pro and Rs. 22,799 for Windows 10 for workstations. The Windows 11 price in India could be somewhere around the current price of Windows 10, if not more. It would encourage the users to download the latest Windows operating system. However, it is important to note that Windows 10 was also offered as a free update to Windows 7 and 8 users. Although Windows operating system comes pre-installed with new laptops and PCs, there are some users who prefer to purchase a DOS version and install Windows themselves.

IMAGE: MICROSOFT WEBSITE