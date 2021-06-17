Windows 11 Release Date And Free Upgrade: Here's All You Need To Know

While it was a rumour earlier this month, Windows 11 leak surprised everyone. Several videos and images have surfaced on social media platforms, suggesting that Windows 11 release date is about to launch soon. To top the hype, Microsoft has a scheduled event on June 24, 2021, which is titled “What’s next for Windows” and the announcement came after CEO Satya Nadella announced that the upcoming update for Windows will be the most significant update of the decade. Keep reading the article to know everything about Windows 11.

Windows 11 Release Date

At Microsoft Build 2021, Satya Nadella informed that he has been using the “next generation of Windows” for several months during his keynote speech. There is a Microsoft event scheduled on June 24 at 11 AM ET and 08:30 PM IST from what is known so far. As stated earlier, the event is titled “What’s next for Windows” which is not very clear. Despite all the hype and speculations, Windows 11 launch is not confirmed to happen on the same date.

Windows 11 Leak suggests new features and refined look

New Start Menu and Taskbar

Now, coming to the videos and images of the Windows 11 leak. From what it looks like, Windows 11 upgrade comes with quite a few visual changes. For instance, the iconic Start Menu has been redesigned as a box that appears in the screen's centre, with recent app tiles on the top and a general setting at the bottom. It looks like Microsoft has removed live tiles from the Start menu. However, if a user wishes to align the icons to the left, it can be done. Secondly, the alignment of app icons on the taskbar is now in the centre (which looks like macOS). Another notable change is a widget icon on the taskbar.

there's a lot missing from this leaked Windows 11 build, but Widgets and Inking both have some interesting additions pic.twitter.com/mh9VohGDdn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 16, 2021

Multi-app support through snap features

A new Windows 11 upgrade is the ability to snap an application window with the maximize button. While Windows 10 also has such features, the new method appears to be more efficient and sophisticated, using which apps can be arranged in a systematic order on the desktop, if need be. The new Microsoft Store, which is supped to “unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators” is not revealed yet. A Windows 11 iso file was also reported to be available for download. However, it could not be verified.

The Morning After: Windows 11 looks like this https://t.co/DGzUUlfy5d pic.twitter.com/cbQ7IwoeSj — Engadget (@engadget) June 16, 2021

Simplified user interface for users

Those who have managed to get a hold of the Windows 11 iso or beta version report that the new design is refreshing. Icons are livelier, and menus appear to have slightly rounded edges. The app transitions and animations appear to be seamless, delivering a better experience for users. The setup experience has also been simplified. However, these are not all the changes that would come with the next generation of windows as more details would be revealed through the official event. The Windows 11 iso also supports dark mode.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

Windows 11 free for Windows 10 and older versions

Overall, the whole design is being compared with Windows 10X, the OS Microsoft never completed. It was primarily being designed to offer better usability with touch displays and dual-screen devices to rival Chrome OS. Instead of being a completely new version of Windows, it is a more refined version of Windows 10. The Windows 11 upgrade would be free for Windows 10 users for a smooth transition. However, if a user is currently using Windows 8, updating to Windows 8.1 would make them eligible for Windows 11 free update.

IMAGE: TOM WARREN TWITTER