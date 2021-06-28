Windows 11 Requirement Vs Windows 10 Requirement: Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft conducted the Windows 11 launch event on June 24, 2021, and revealed the next generation of Windows. Upon a quick look, the new operating system from Microsoft looks refined. While Windows 11 was leaked weeks before the launch, it will be rolled out this Holiday season. However, there is a steep rise in terms of basic requirements to run the latest OS. Keep reading this article to get an idea about how increased are the Windows 11 requirement over Windows 10.

Windows 11 requirement vs Windows 10 requirement

The requirements of an operating system are the basic resources it needs in order to function optimally. The resources include processing capacity, availability of memory, display resolution and driver technology. Along with Windows 11, Microsoft seems to shoot the basic requirements of their OS. For instance, the basic RAM requirement for Windows 11 is 4GB, which is double the RAM required to run Windows 10. The storage required to install Windows 11 is also twice that of Windows 10. For a clear representation, refer to the table below.

Windows 11 Requirements Windows 10 Requirements Processor 1 GHz or faster (>2 cores on a 64-bit processor) 1 GHz or faster RAM 4GB 1GB (32-bit OS) and 2GB (64-bit OS) Hard Drive 64GB or larger 16GB (32-bit OS) and 32Gb (64-bit OS) Graphics Card Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver Display 720p HD display >9" diagonally with 8 bits per colour channel 800x600 Windows 11 TPM requirement: TPM 2.0 Windows 10 TPM requirement: 1.2 or higher

The data which has been compiled and displayed above is taken from Microsoft's website. The data clearly depicts that Windows 11 will be a demanding operating system, and might not work on a significant number of PCs and laptops. To check whether a system is capable of running the upcoming Windows 11, Microsoft has launched a Windows 11 Health Check application, which is available to download on the official website. Once downloaded, the application scans a system for basic Windows 11 requirement. The Windows 11 Health Check also tells about other basic details of a device like remaining storage and available RAM.

Windows 11 TPM requirement

TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module, which is a chip that is embedded on the motherboard of a computer system by the manufacturer. As stated by Microsoft in a blog post, "TPMs were originally designed to provide security and privacy benefits to a platform’s owner and users, but newer versions can provide security and privacy benefits to the system hardware itself." With the next generation of Windows, the basic TPM requirement would be TPM 2.0.

