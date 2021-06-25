Windows PC Health Check: Know Whether Your PC Is Eligible For Windows 11

The Windows PC Health Check App allows users to check whether their computer system is eligible for an upgrade to Windows 11. Windows 11 health check application also displays a few details about the system on which it is installed, like the available storage, RAM and the age of the computer system. Keep reading to know more about how to download the Windows PC Health Check application on a system.

"Windows 11 will be available through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs beginning this holiday. To check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11, visit Windows.com to download the PC Health Check app" as said by Microsoft in their official Windows 11 launch blog.

How to download the Windows PC Health Check app?

Windows PC Health Check app can be downloaded directly from the Windows website and lets users know whether their computer system is eligible for the Windows 11 update or not. In the application, there is a test that needs to be taken in order to determine whether a system passes all the requirements to support Windows 11. If a system passes the Windows PC Health Check app test, it will receive the Windows 11 update for free, as and when it would be available.

Recent developments show that quite a few users have failed the Windows PC Health Check app test, and are worried whether they are eligible for the update or not. Users would also be able to download and install Android apps on Windows 11 using the new Microsoft Store and Intel Bridge technology. The Windows 11 launch date for the public is not announced yet. However, the developer version will be available for Windows Insiders. Below mentioned are the requirements that the Windows 11 health check app looks for.

Minimum Requirements to Run Windows 11

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x

Display: >9” with HD Resolution (720p)

Internet connection: Microsoft account and internet connectivity required for setup for Windows 11 Home

