Windows TPM: Why Is This Security Processor Required To Run Windows 11?

Windows 11 has now been announced by the makers and the users are going crazy over it. A number of new features have been brought in with this Operating System. However, the makers have also released a set of system requirements for Windows 11 that is needed for the OS to run seamlessly. Several users have been asking specific questions regarding these Windows 11 requirements. Recently, there have been specific questions about Windows TPM. To help out, here is all the information needed to know what exactly Windows TPM is.

Windows TPM

There are a number of different requirements for Windows 11 and under RAM recommendations and recommended gigahertz (GHz), this TPM was also present. TPM is a Trusted Platform Module, a secure cryptoprocessor that will make the device secure using an integrated cryptographic key. To explain it easily, it is a device that helps the computer to detect and secure the device from hackers or malware to access the data. To check if your computer has this feature, users will need to open the Windows Security window in Settings. Then they need to search for Device Security and check if you have a green tick mark on the Security Processor option. If yes then your computer has the TPM and if not then you will need to install it for Windows 11.

TPM 2.0 Windows 11 is out and can be used to install the new Windows 11. Users have also been taking the Windows 11 compatibility test using apps like Whynotwin11. Apps like these will tell you if your device is compatible to run the new window 11 easily. New additions like the new 5G feature and the need of having Graphic Cards and more have been the main reasons for compatibility issues with the new OS. Apart from this, here are the exact system requirements needed for Windows 11.

CPU: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB or larger

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

Internet: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.

