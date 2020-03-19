Work From Home: Free Tools And Software To Maximize Your Productivity

People are wondering how to work from home and maximise their productivity amidst the Coronavirus quarantine. The quarantine is for the collective good but it has been hard on businesses. There are various work from home tools and software that are critical to look at. With COVID-19 continuing to impact people and work all around the world, several highly reputed companies have turned towards the benefit of customers and employees during this time, ensuring teams to work from home as much as possible, and resuming services for the customers as well. Let's take a look at the work from home tips and tools that you can use.

Microsoft Teams

This is a communication and collaboration tool, that is widely popular among users across the globe. It handles video chats, office meetings, and also helps you to manage storage, which makes it a very helpful tool. Teams is also a part of Office 365. If the company where you work has been licensed for Office 365, then you probably have those services already. It is very crucial that you and your team stay in touch and ensure a smooth workflow and maintain clarity and effective communication, without any delays. So for that, Mircosoft assists out by ensuring all the services are provided in a very efficient manner. This is definitely a tool that is worth checking out.

Discord

While Discord was originally designed for gamers, users are now using it for comms while working remotely. Their response to the coronavirus was extending features on their Go Live streaming service to support 50 users. Previously, it was 10 users and this is a massive upgrade.

Yay Images

Yay Images is a stock image library. Stock photos and illustrations are vital for any business. So, they are offering image plans which are free for 3 months. This offer is active right now, up to April 30th. Use the promo code “YAYHELP“.

Zoho

Zoho Remotely is a web suite. It is designed for communication, collaboration, and also to maintain productivity. It is now free until July 1st, 2020 for all users. It is considered one of the most effective tools.

Techsmith

Techsmith is a screen capture tool. It is very essential for work. Techsmith is giving free access to TechSmith Snagit and TechSmith Video Review, through the end of June 2020 for many teams out there.