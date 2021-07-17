World Emoji Day 2021: Facebook Rolls Out New 'Soundmoji', Check How It Works

Ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17, 2021, Facebook is rolling out unique emojis that will be accompanied by sounds. The emojis will be available for Facebook Messenger users and will be called 'Soundmojis'. A soundmoji will be delivered to the receiver along with a short sound clip such as a drumroll, clapping or evil laughter. The soundmojis will increase the number of senses involved in interpreting a message, and hence will add meaning and context to the messages. Keep reading to know more about Facebook sound emojis and how to use Facebook sound emojis.

Facebook Sound Emojis will accompany emojis with short sound clips

According to the Facebook news website, "Soundmojis let you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat. From clapping, crickets, drumroll and evil laughter, to audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black and TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton." Essentially, the emotion or feelings that are conveyed by emojis are just looked upon, which involves a single sense organ. By adding sound to the emojis, they will also engage the sense of hearing, and hence provide a better meaning and context to the conversation. The Soundmojis are being introduced on the occasion of World Emoji Day on July 17, 2021.

How to use Facebook Sound Emojis?

On the Facebook Messenger applications, start a chat or go to an existing chat. Then tap on the smiley face which is used to send emojis and access Messenger's library of emojis. When selecting an emoji tap on the loudspeaker button to hear the audio that accompanies the Soundmoji. Thereafter, the desired Soundmoji can be previewed and sent. Facebook has also launched a Soundmoji library for users to choose from. The Facebook news website also mentions that about 2.4 billion messages with emojis are sent on Messenger every day, and emojis add colour and vibrancy to Messenger chats all over the world. Until now, people used simple illustrations that depicted a mood or an emotion. Earlier referred to as Emoticons, the small graphical representations are now referred to as Emojis.

IMAGE: FB.COM/NEWS