YouTube Gets Corrections Feature, To Allow Users To Add Updates To Videos In Description

Popular content sharing platform YouTube has released a new feature for creators called Corrections. As the name suggests, the feature allows YouTube creates to fix errors in the description of their published videos. It could be a typo, an update to what was said in the video or any other piece of information that the creator might feel to rectify or update in their videos. Keep reading to know more about the new YouTube Corrections feature.

When creators make changes to their published videos, the changes will be reflected via info cards in the description. Essentially, the feature lets creators provide any clarifications or updates to their videos without them having to refilm and reupload the videos to YouTube, which takes a lot of time. Google has also added the method to add corrections to a video in a support post and in a video on the YouTube creator insider channel.

How to add corrections to YouTube videos?

On the official support page, Google mentions the way to add corrections to one's video. Users must add 'Correction:' or 'Corrections:' and then add the timestamp and explanation of their correction. This section should then appear after ay video chapters. The audience will see a 'View Corrections' info card when watching the video. However, the corrections feature will not be available in the channel that has any active strikes or if the content may be inappropriate to some viewers.

In related news, YouTube has added a new feature for creators who make Shorts on the platform. The feature is called Green Screen and it will allow users to use videos on the platform as backgrounds for their Shorts. In the official announcement, Google mentions that "any video that is created with Green Screen will be attributed back to the original creator's source video with a link within the Shorts player, which provides a new way for your content to be discovered."

If creators don't want their videos to be used by others, they can opt out of the feature in YouTube Studio. It is just like how a green screen functions - helps to add a different background to videos. The idea here is to simulate the results of a green screen with the help of artificial intelligence and edge-detection technology. Coming back to the YouTube Green Screen feature, creators will be able to make videos using both the audio + video or video-only (using the audio from the original video).