YouTube launches Listening Controls for Premium Subscribers on Android and iOS

YouTube is one of the largest content sharing platforms in the world. Presenting videos to millions of viewers on a daily basis, YouTube provides several in-app controls to deliver a tailored user experience. These controls include an option to set quality, loop video, enable captions and set playback speeds for videos. In a recent update, YouTube has launched ‘listening controls’ for users on both Android and iOS.

The new feature called listening controls will only be available to YouTube Premium subscribers. The feature can be found right below the setting for Playback speed in the Settings menu of the YouTube app. As the name suggests, the feature provides listening controls over a video and lets the user play it as audio with conventional playback controls such as play, pause, like, save and play next.

YouTube listening controls for playing audio on the app

The listening control feature converts the video viewing experience on YouTube to an audio playing interface. It contains controls such as next track, previous track, saving a track and setting the speed, similar to the video controls. From what it looks like, YouTube is providing the feature of the YouTube Music application in the video streaming app.

Those who have been using YouTube Music for a while can access their YouTube Wrapped. YouTube's Music Wrapped feature is called Musc year in Review. It also gives users access to their most-played songs throughout the year. The feature can be accessed via the homepage on YouTube Music. As previously stated, the songs can either be added to a playlist or downloaded. YouTube's Music Review feature was spotted as early as November 2021. Spotify's was launched on 1 December 2021.

Most watched videos on YouTube

YouTube India put out a statement on Thursday and gave their users some statistics and information on the most-watched videos on the platform.

According to reports by PTI, there was a 5-hour long gaming live stream of Free Fire World Series Final this year, that became the platform's most popular video of 2021. YouTube India also mentioned that 'gaming levelled up' this year. Stay tuned for more updates on YouTube.

