Zoom Launches Focus Mode To Keep Students From Getting Distracted; Here's How

Video collaboration platform Zoom recently launched 'Focus Mode', a feature that will help students remain attentive during their online classes.
According to the US-based company, the Focus Mode will help students see their educators on the screen, without being distracted by other participants in the class. Focus Mode is in line with the company's aim to facilitate a better learning environment on its platform. Keep reading to know more about the feature.
While the participants (students) in a video call will not be able to see each other, the host and the co-host (educators) can view the participants individually. The Focus Mode extends to screen sharing as well. The host and the co-host can see the screen shared by a participant and can share it with the rest of the batch if and when needed. Besides, participants will not be able to see the live video feed from other participants, and only see their names, non-verbal reactions and can unmute them if they wish to hear them.
As mentioned by Zoom in an official blog post on August 11, 2021, "With this feature, teachers can supervise their class, but students won't be distracted by their peers' video feed or feel self-conscious about turning on their own camera."
