Zoom Launches Focus Mode To Keep Students From Getting Distracted; Here's How

Video collaboration platform Zoom recently launched 'Focus Mode', a feature that will help students remain attentive during their online classes.

According to the US-based company, the Focus Mode will help students see their educators on the screen, without being distracted by other participants in the class. Focus Mode is in line with the company's aim to facilitate a better learning environment on its platform. Keep reading to know more about the feature.

Focus Mode on Zoom to help students avoid distractions

While the participants (students) in a video call will not be able to see each other, the host and the co-host (educators) can view the participants individually. The Focus Mode extends to screen sharing as well. The host and the co-host can see the screen shared by a participant and can share it with the rest of the batch if and when needed. Besides, participants will not be able to see the live video feed from other participants, and only see their names, non-verbal reactions and can unmute them if they wish to hear them.

As mentioned by Zoom in an official blog post on August 11, 2021, "With this feature, teachers can supervise their class, but students won't be distracted by their peers' video feed or feel self-conscious about turning on their own camera."

Host view when Focus Mode is enabled

Participant View when Focus Mode is enabled

How to enable Zoom Focus Mode for all users in the account?

Sign in to the video conferencing portal as an admin

In the 'navigation' menu, go to 'Account Management' and the 'Account Settings'

Click on the 'Meeting' tab

Under the 'Advanced section', enable the 'Focus Mode'

If the setting is grey in colour, it has been locked at the account level and needs to be changed

If an admin wishes to make this setting mandatory for all users in the account, they can lock the settings by clicking on the lock icon.

How to enable Zoom Focus Mode in a meeting?

Start a meeting as the host or co-host.

Click More on the meeting toolbar.

Click Start Focus Mode.

Click Start to confirm, or select the 'Don’t ask me again' check box to skip this confirmation going forward.

When Focus Mode begins, you and the participants are notified with a banner along the top of the video window. Additionally, the Focus Mode icon is always visible in the top-left corner of the video window, next to the encryption icon, when it is active.

(Images: Zoom support site)