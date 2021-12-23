Zoom To Add New Features Including Focus Mode, Chat And Calling Improvements

Zoom is one of the most used video conferencing applications in the world. Most recently, the application has announced a host of new features that will improve the platform and give users more control over the video conferencing experience. The new Zoom features include Schedule Meetings with Focus Mode, GIF send enhancement, video mail and more. Keep reading to know more about the new Zoom features.
On the official blog post, Zoom says "We have a number of exciting updates and new features we’re releasing this month to streamline the flow of your meetings, provide additional ways to catch up with your coworkers, reduce friction in the hybrid work experience, and enhance user security and privacy." Adding to it, Zoom says "This includes video voicemail for Zoom Phone, the ability to easily reserve an in-office workspace (in beta this month), and several security and privacy updates, such as the ability to share cloud recordings to specific external stakeholders." Find the Zoom new updates below.
New Zoom features
- Zoom Meetings
- Zoom Meetings hosts will now be able to schedule a meeting with Focus Mode.
- Zoom Meetings hosts can save the customized Gallery View order for other meetings. It will be saved to each unique meeting ID. Additionally, the host can load the saved information.
- Zoom Chat
- While sending a GIF, additional text can now be added in the message compose box
- Users will be able to check the missed video calls centrally and start a chat or video call immediately.
- Users will be able to save the videos that are sent through Zoom Chat to their mobile device
- Zoom Phone
- Users will be able to greet their callers with video greetings and let them leave rich context with video messages.
- Users will also be able to use the Power Pack add-on for contacts and transferring calls directly from the Desktop POwer user experience.
- Zoom Rooms
- As mentioned in the official release, Workspace Reservation "Providing a safe and frictionless on-site experience is critical with the rise of hybrid work where employees can both work from home and the office. Releasing in beta later this month, Workspace Reservation enables users to easily book spaces using an interactive map whether they are on-site or remote, creating a seamless experience for all employees."
- The Local-only screen share support now allows in-room user to read notes that are not visible to other participants. Stay tuned for more app news and other technology news.
- Zoom Events
- Enhanced notification settings for Summit and Conference
- The details and content of an event can often change without notice and hosts might need to collect more information from attendees than they originally had planned, requiring changes to their registration questions.
- To reduce confusion for hosts and attendees when attempting to join an event before or after it has ended, we’ve provided clearer instructions in the pop-up message that hosts and attendees receive when they cannot join an event.