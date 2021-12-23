Zoom To Add New Features Including Focus Mode, Chat And Calling Improvements

Zoom is one of the most used video conferencing applications in the world. Most recently, the application has announced a host of new features that will improve the platform and give users more control over the video conferencing experience. The new Zoom features include Schedule Meetings with Focus Mode, GIF send enhancement, video mail and more. Keep reading to know more about the new Zoom features.

On the official blog post, Zoom says "We have a number of exciting updates and new features we’re releasing this month to streamline the flow of your meetings, provide additional ways to catch up with your coworkers, reduce friction in the hybrid work experience, and enhance user security and privacy." Adding to it, Zoom says "This includes video voicemail for Zoom Phone, the ability to easily reserve an in-office workspace (in beta this month), and several security and privacy updates, such as the ability to share cloud recordings to specific external stakeholders." Find the Zoom new updates below.

New Zoom features