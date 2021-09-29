Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check Out These Epic Wireless Earphones Under Rs 5,000

The selling date for Amazon's Great Indian Festival has been pushed back to October 3. This next sale will last the entire month and will cover all holiday purchasing needs for a genuinely wireless earpiece. During this event, Amazon will be providing up to 80% off headphones and speakers. The sale will feature a variety of discounts on headphones and speakers like it does every year. Here is a list of the best TWS earphones costing around Rs 5,000.

Wireless earphones under Rs 5,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Jabra Elite 65t

Despite the fact that the Jabra Elite 65t is a few years old, the TWS earphone is still a superb value for money option. Originally priced at Rs 12,999, the earphone is now available for as little as Rs 4,999. The Jabra Elite 65t is dust and water-resistant to IP56, making it an excellent gym companion. It includes Bluetooth 5.0 support and a battery life of 15 hours with the charging case, according to the company. It provides good noise isolation while also producing quality sound.

Realme Buds Air 2

Another good option in this sector is the Realme Bus Air 2, which is currently available for Rs 4,290. The 10mm drivers power the earphones. The Realme Buds Air 2 also has plenty of functions, including Bluetooth 5.2 and ANC support. These earphones, like other Realme earphones, provide a superb response. It has a battery life of up to 5 hours with ANC turned off and 4 hours with ANC turned on. SBC and AAC codecs are supported by the Realme Buds Air 2. They are IPX5 rated.

Oppo Enco W51

One of the best sounding TWS earphones in this market is the Oppo Enco W51. With Bluetooth 5.0, the gadget has 7mm, dynamic drivers. There is also ANC support for the earphones. The Oppo Enco W51 is IP54 rated and has wireless charging capabilities. The earbuds are powered by a 25mAh battery, while the enclosure is powered by a 480mAh battery. On this gadget, Oppo promises a battery life of 24 hours. TWS earbuds are now available for Rs 4,990, but this price may be reduced during the sale.

OnePlus Buds Z

At Rs 2,999, the OnePlus Buds Z is the most affordable of all the TWS earphones listed above. It boasts 10mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. For the price, the OnePlus Buds Z provide adequate sound quality. It has in-ear sensing and is dust and water-resistant to IP55. The earbuds have a battery life of up to 5 hours while the cover has a battery life of up to 15 hours, according to OnePlus.

(Image: Unsplash)