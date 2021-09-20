Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Date, Timing, Offers And Key Details

Amazon has just updated their home page and added a dedicated window for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. The American e-commerce website is planning to bring in some exciting offers for its users. Since the announcement of this new sale, the users have been trying to learn more about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Date to get the best offers as soon as the sale goes live.

Amazon is yet to reveal the exact dates for sale but has revealed some information about the offers on various products and categories. Some of the most prominent offers include massive discounts on upcoming TV sets, Home and Kitchen appliances, clothing and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Date

Amazon has just revealed that their Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Date will be anywhere around the festive season. The American-commerce website could be referring to the Diwali festival that usually takes place in October. Amazon always releases exciting offers during this time of the year. They have also joined hands with HDFC to give the customers with HDFC debit/credit cards a 10% instant discount on all products. Keep in mind that this sale is going to be live for a limited time period and offers might get exhausted quickly according to their demand.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Offers

Amazon is also going to offer a massive discount on new products that are supposed to be launched during the festive season. Since the sale is supposed to go live later on, not all the offers have been revealed by the makers. But they have added an option to collect codes that offer discounts on specific products. One of the most prominent launches includes the Samsung M52 5G release. According to the information on the website, the phone is going to be launched on September 28.

Well, it is not shocking to see Amazon launch its Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Offers a bit early. It could also be to compete against Flipkart after their Flipkart Big Billion Days started picking up some attention. Flipkart’s sale is supposed to go live in September and are supposed to be finished by October 1. More information about the sale is supposed to be released in the coming days.