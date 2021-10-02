Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones and gadgets for Prime members

Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members on the e-commerce platform. For non-Prime members, the sale will begin at 12 AM on October 3, 2021. While the festive season in India is right around the corner, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering slashed down prices of products from all categories. This is one of the best times of the year to purchase a smartphone or electronic gadget from Amazon, as the prices have dropped significantly.

Amazon offers smartphones and gadgets from all brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Noise, Boat and others. Electronics is among the most popular and successful product categories on Amazon. The platform has revealed deals and discounts for Amazon Prime members, a paid subscription service that includes an OTT service, audio streaming service and perks on delivery fees and time.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 - Best deals on smartphones and gadgets

Apple iPhone 11 : The smartphone was launched back in 2019 and is currently the most affordable yet powerful iPhone a customer can purchase. The iPhone 11 64GB variant is now available for a price of Rs. 38,999. Additionally, the iPhone 11 128GB variant is now available at Rs. 43,999. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1" Liquid Retina display and Apple's A13 Bionic chipset. Due to stock availability reasons, some colours might not be available when a user visits Amazon's iPhone 11 product page.

OnePlus 9/9R 5G : The smartphone features a 6.55" Fluid AMOLED display clocked at 120Hz. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G 5G processor and features a 48MP primary camera. While the market price of the product is Rs. 39,999, one can get it at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 which includes an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 on using HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Further, the OnePlus 9 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 which includes Rs. 7,000 cashback by using HDFC Bank credit and debit card.

Apple AirPods Pro are a benchmark when it comes to truly wireless earphones. Priced ordinarily at Rs. 24,900, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at Rs. 16,990. Amazon Prime Members are also eligible for next-day delivery for this device (it might depend upon different pin codes). Additionally, there are instant discount offers upon the usage of HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Sony WH-1000XM4 is one of the best wireless noise cancellation headphones. They feature active noise cancellation, a voice assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri), a wear detection feature, up to 30 hours of battery life along with the quick charge, and touch controls over the headset Ordinarily available at Rs. 29,990, the wireless headphones are currently priced at Rs. 22,990 and there is an additional HDFC Bank card discount of up to Rs. 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm is currently available at Rs, 15,999, down from its marked price of Rs. 34,900. The wearable is one of the best in the Android ecosystem and was launched last year by Samsung and features a 1.4" always-on display, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage onboard. Additionally, the smartwatch can track all fitness-related metrics such as ECG, blood pressure monitor, blood oxygen tracker and more. It is the ideal smartwatch for a Samsung smartphone owner.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD