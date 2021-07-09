Last Updated:

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale To Being July 26: See Details On Deals And Discounts

Amazon Prime Day Sale will offer deals in categories such as smartphones, television sets, consumer electronics, apparel, beauty items and everyday essentials.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021

The Amazon Prime Day sale will be live in India from July 26 and July 27, marking the fifth anniversary of Prime in the country. The Prime Day Sale will bring multiple offers and discounts across several categories. The sale will begin at 12 AM IST on July 26, and users will be able to access the deals via Amazon's website and mobile app. This time around, Amazon is also launching 300 new products during the two-day sale. Keep reading to know more about the Amazon Prime Day Sale. 

When is Amazon Prime Day Sale?

The Amazon Prime Day sale will begin from 12 AM IST on July 26 and end on July 27, 2021. The prime day sale will offer deals in categories such as smartphones, television sets, consumer electronics, apparel, beauty items and everyday essentials. Akshay Sahi, the Director of Prime and Delivery Experience says that prime day sales are a great deal of joy for all customers, partners and sellers. Prime was launched in India back in 2016, and since then Amazon Prime has been providing an exclusive shopping and entertainment experience to its subscribers. 

“We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times, We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes" ~ Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Head of Amazon India, says on an official Amazon blog post. 

Amazon Prime Day Sale Deals 

  • Amazon is promoting products from Indian small businesses and offering a 10% cashback, up to Rs.150 starting from July 8 up to July 24. Additionally,
  • Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories
  • Up to 60% off on electronics
  • Up to 65% off on TV and appliances 
  • Up to 70% off on kitchen appliances 
  • Up to 80% off on Amazon Fashion
  • From 20 to 60% off on Daily Essentials 
  • Up to 50% off on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle 
  • Up to 70% off on Amazon Brands 
  • Up to 70% off on books, toys and Gaming 
  • Up to 50% off on Amazon Pantry items and Amazon Fresh
  • More than 300 launches from top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Intel, IFB, Noise, Boat, LG etc. 

