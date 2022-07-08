Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Checkout Best Deals On Smartphones And Electronics Here

Big news for shopaholics as Amazon India has officially annoucned the dates for the Prime Day sale. As per Amazon's official press release, the sale will be held from July 23 to July 24. During the sale, Amazon offers great deals and discounts on several items including electronics, smartphones, fashion accessories, groceries, Amazon-branded devices and more. This article will explore some of the best electronics and smartphone deals available for customers during the Amazon Prime Day sale of 2022.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Offers on smartphones

On the official microsite, Amazon mentions that customers will get up to 40% off smartphones and accessories during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Additionally, they'll benefit from no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Out of all the products, customers must eye the discounted price for iPhone 13, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G as these three are among the best smartphones in their segment.

In addition, customers will also get deals on mobile accessories including power banks, headsets, cases, cables, screen protectors, mobile holders and other items. Popular products to watch out for include OnePlus Bullters Wireless Z2, JBL Tune 130NC TWS, Sony WH-10000XM4 and Mi 20,000 mAh power bank. The final price and discounts will be revealed as the sale arrives, or a couple of days before the sale starts.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Offers on electronics

Talking about other devices such as laptops, headphones and more, customers can expect up to 75 per cent discount. It is important to mention here that companies like HP, LG, Noise, Boat and Fire-Boltt are going to release new products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Additionally, customers can expect discounts on popular products like HP 14S laptop, boat Airdopes 141, Noise ColorFit Pulse and Xiaomi Pad 5.

Further, the e-commerce platform will also slash the prices of Amazon-branded products like the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote, Kindle and Echo Show 8 among other devices. Moreover, customers should expect a decent deal on almost any device that they want to buy. However, since the stocks do not last for a long time, customers are advised to wishlist the products that they want to purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.