Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: Here Are 5 Amazing Products To Watch Out For In This Sale

The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale is from starting August 6. The sale will not only offer heavy discounts on popular existing smartphones like iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy series but it will also some new exciting products. Most of these launches will include budget, mid-range smartphones, truly wireless (TWS) earbuds, and smartwatches. According to Amazon India, the Prime Day Sale will last for two days. The sale will begin on August 6 and will last on August 7 also. Here is a list of amazing products that will be available on a budget during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Exciting Products available on amazon prime day

Samsung M31s

Source: Amazon.in

Samsung launched the Samsung M31s last month. This is an extremely affordable addition to the Indian mid-range smartphone market. According to the Amazon website, the Samsung M31 devices will be available at a highly discounted rate, during the Prime Days sale. The Samsung M31s with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be available for only Rs 19,499.

Whereas the 8GB+128GB version will be made available for Rs 21,499. The device comes with a 6.5-inch full HD screen. Talking about the device’s camera, it has a 64MP primary camera, 5MP depth sensor, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP macro camera on the back. The selfie camera is a whopping 32MP.

However, even this is not the smartphone’s major feature, it’s a 6,000mAh battery that will steal the show. The battery supports 25W fast charging and even reverse charging. Samsung M31s has Exynos 9611 processor and runs on Android 10.

Sony Smart LED TVs

Source: Amazon.in

When it comes to electronics like television and sound system, Sony is the name of the game. It is one of the best premium TV brands not just in India, but around the world. In this Amazon Prime Day sale X74H series, Sony will offer two screen sizes, 43 inches and 65 inches respectively. The new X1 4K processor fitted in the device will enhance the picture clarity by leaps and bounds. This smart TV supports Android 9 and promises an improved sound with its bass-reflex speakers. In the Amazon Prime Day sale, the price of the new Bravia TVs starts at Rs 49,999.

Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

Source: Amazon.in

Amazon's Echo Plus is perhaps one of the most well-known products of the company. It features a premium speaker for powerful 360° sound and a built-in smart home hub with the revolutionary temperature sensor. Users can ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls and get information, news, sports scores, weather, and more. In the Amazon Prime Day sale, Echo Plus (2nd Gen) is available at a discount rate of 33 per cent. The price of this product has come down to Rs 9,999.

Sony TWS headphones

Source: Amazon.in

Sony had launched its WF-XB 700 wireless earphones earlier this year and they were priced at Rs 9,900. IN August it is set to launch the WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling earbud, just like Apple did with its AirPods pro. The TWS headphones boast a whopping 32 hours of battery life without noise-cancellation and 24 hours with it. There is also a support option for voice-assistant Alexa.

Sony ZV-1 Camera

Source: Amazon.in

Along with the earbuds, Sony is also set to launch its ZV-1 camera for Vloggers and content creators. Naturally, the camera is a very lightweight camera and can record a video in 4K. The package also includes wireless shooting grip and windscreen for clear audio. There are several modes present on this futuristic product, like dynamic super slow motion, video eye autofocus, unique bokeh switch button, time-lapse, and others.

Philips earbuds and soundbars

Source: Amazon.in

The competition in the earbuds market in India is intensifying but with Philips entering the game, the competition will be even more cutthroat for companies, the options will be widespread for consumers. In this Amazon Prime Day Sale, Phillips is launching its two earbuds and soundbars. The two varying models of earbuds will be available at Rs 3,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. The two different models of soundbars will be priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively.