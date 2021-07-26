Amazon To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto Payment Soon; Hints At Also Starting Amazon Coin Token

The world's largest e-commerce website might start accepting cryptocurrency soon. Amazon Inc. recently listed a 'Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead' role which indicates the company's interest in digital assets. Until now, Amazon does not accept cryptocurrency on its web portal and users cannot use it to buy products on the website. Keep reading to know more about the job listing and Amazon's plan regarding Amazon Token or Amazon Coin, the two potential names of their own digital asset.

Amazon job title reads "Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead"

The job rolled out by Amazon was titled as 'Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead'. The post also reads, "Do you want to innovate on behalf of customers within the payments and financial systems of one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world?" Which shows Amazon's interest in the cryptocurrency realm. Additionally, Amazon's Payments Acceptance and Experience team, which handles how customers/consumers pay on the platform, is also looking for an experienced individual to develop Amazon's Digital Currency.

The job role also demands to "work closely with teams across Amazon including AWS to develop the roadmap including the customer experience, technical strategy, and capabilities as well as the launch strategy". The basic qualifications for the job opportunity include a Bachelor's Degree, 10+ years of experience in product or program management, and a deep understanding of the digital/cryptocurrency ecosystem. Another hint at Amazon's plans regarding the implementation of cryptocurrency can be taken from the responsibilities listed.

Own the vision and strategy for Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap

Write documents that work backward from customer and partner needs

Dive deep into customer and system data to perform analysis

Partner effectively with other leaders in product, design, marketing, engineering, science, and business intelligence to influence priorities and drive alignment

Maintain excellent judgment on prioritization between focusing features, architectural improvements, and operational excellence

Monitor project execution and ensuring that the project delivery is to the levels of quality and in line with target dates

All the developments show Amazon might soon start operating in cryptocurrencies, which might be used for transactions on the portal. Other companies that have begun accepting payments in cryptocurrency are Ledger, KFC, Express VPN, and FlightCentre. However, 'Amazon to accept bitcoin' or 'Amazon to accept dogecoin' is still not clear, as the company is looking for a blockchain specialist, they might develop their own Amazon token or Amazon coin.