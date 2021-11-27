Apple Black Friday Deals: Best Deals On IPad Pro, Apple Watch, MacBook Air & More; Check

Black Friday Deals are going on in full zeal across various platforms and fans of Apple seem to get the best deals. Prices on all major Apple products including the latest MacBook Pro and Apple Watch have been slashed marginally for the sale. Apple products that are available on deals this Black Friday sale include the premium Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, iPad, MacBooks, Mac Mini, iMac, Apple Watch and more. Surprisingly, almost all Apple products are available at great deals, lest the iPhone. Here are the best deals available for the Black Friday Sale on Apple products.

Black Friday Sale 2021 deals on Apple products

Apple iPad Pro Black Friday deals

The iPad Pro from 2021 is down from its original price of $1,099 to $999 on Amazon for the Wi-Fi-only model. The iPad boasts one of the best displays in a tablet, along with Apple's M1 chip for enhanced performance.

Apple Macbook Pro Black Friday deals

The biggest listing on the line-up, the Apple MacBook Pro with a 13" display is currently available at $1,199 at B&H Photo. Customers can get the 8/256GB variant with the M1 chipset at the price. Meanwhile, The Apple Mac Mini from 2020 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available at $549. This is down from its original price of $799 on B&H Photo.

Apple AirPods Black Friday deals

Originally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro is currently available at $159 on Amazon. The top-of-the-line wireless earphones from Apple offer excellent noise cancellation, sound quality, spatial audio and decent battery life. Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods Max priced at $549 are currently available at $429 on Amazon. The third generation of Apple AirPods are also on discounts and is available at $159, while their original launch price was $249. The product was launched last month along with Apple's latest MacBook devices.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

The more affordable Apple Watch SE looks identical to the Apple Watch Series 7. The SE shares the same key features with the Series 7 too. The Apple Watch SE Smartwatch is available for $220 on Amazon, down from its street price of $280. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 7, which is the newest model, is available for $379 on Amazon. The watch price has come down from $399.

Image: Unsplash