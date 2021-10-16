Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 Starts Tomorrow: Check Top Offers On Smartphones

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 will begin from October 17, 2021, i.e. tomorrow. On the occasion of the Indian Festival Season, Flipkart conducts the sale every year and offers huge discounts on products from all categories. One of the most popular product categories on Flipkart is mobiles and tablets. While Flipkart already held the Big Billion Days sale recently, the prices of smartphones on Flipkart are about to drop again, starting tomorrow.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021, smartphones from companies such as Apple, Samsung, Moto, Realme and Poco will receive heavy discounts. Additionally, the platform is also offering various bank offers, cashback and instant discounts. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will last up to October 23, 2021. However, popular products might get sold out due to high demand and limited stocks. Keep reading to know more about Flipkart Big Diwali sale offers on smartphones.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale best smartphone offers

Apple iPhone 12 Series : During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Apple iPhone 12 was available at a never before price. The base variant of the iPhone 12 Mini was available for Rs. 37.999, while the base variant of the iPhone 12 was available for Rs. 54,999. Flipkart is likely to resume these prices on the iPhone models. Additionally, there will be bank offers as well.

Google Pixel 4a : During the previous sale, the price of Google Pixel 4a dropped down to Rs. 25,999. During Big Diwali Sale, the price might be resumed, along with additional bank discounts and offer on Google Nest Mini (available at Rs. 1 with Google Pixel 4a).

Samsung F42 5G : Samsung has launched quite a lot of new smartphones lately, and Galaxy F42 5G is one of them. The 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 6.6" FHD+ 90 Hz display and a 64MP triple rear camera. While the smartphone is currently available at Rs. 20,999 for the 6/128GB model, the price will come down to Rs. 17,999 during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021.

Realme GT NEO 2 : A new smartphone from Realme, the GT Neo 2 will be available for Rs. 24,999, including a bank offer and an additional discount on exchange. Those looking to upgrade to a flagship Android device can look forward to the Realme GT Neo 2, as it will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, 65W SuperDart charging and a 64MP triple rear camera.

Motorola G60: a successful device from Moto, the G60 will be available from Rs. 15,999 (inclusive of offers) during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. The smartphone comes with a 6.8" 120Hz HDR10 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 832G chipset and a 108MP primary rear camera.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD