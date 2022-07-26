Flipkart implements augmented reality to increase consumer conversion for beauty products

Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace announced a beauty extension to its augmented reality-led feature on the app -Virtual Try-On on Tuesday, July 26. This new update is poised to play a pivotal role in creating unique immersive experiences for customers and helping them make informed purchases. It enables users to virtually try on beauty products such as lipstick, foundation and other beauty products from leading brands, including Lakmé, Maybelline, Blue Heaven, Faces Canada and L'Oréal Paris.

Commenting on the launch, Kanchan Mishra, Senior Director, Consumables (FMCG), General Merchandise and Home, Flipkart, said, "We are proud to expand our augmented reality (AR)-enabled the feature to a category such as beauty, where there are nuanced product differences that customers are acquainted with purchasing offline. This feature will herald a new era for online makeup shoppers enabling easy access to leading brands while driving growth for lakhs of our sellers."

Flipkart rolls out virtual try-on feature for beauty products

The presence of product visualisation is an essential factor in enhancing a customer's online shopping experience, especially in the beauty category. Customers can find the 'Try On' feature on the product page at the bottom right corner of the image gallery. After enabling the camera and gallery access, users can opt for a 'Live' Try-On or upload a selfie to see how a product would look on them virtually and save the image to share across other apps.

While testing out the Virtual Try-On experience for Beauty products across a couple of brands as a pilot, Flipkart observed an increase in conversion with consumers who tried on the makeup virtually on the product page compared to those who did not. Products available as a try-on feature include lipstick, foundation, eyeshadow, kajal, eyeliner, compact, concealer, highlighter, blush and mascara.

"Our goal at Flipkart is to ensure that all customers, including those across the farthest reaches of India, have a shopping experience that helps them take the leap from offline to online confidently. The Virtual Beauty Try-On is one such experience designed and developed by the Flipkart Camera team, part of Flipkart Labs. At Flipkart Labs, we will continue to leverage new technologies and deliver innovations that will enrich the shopping experience for all of our customers," said Naren Ravula, VP of Product Strategy & Deployment BU, which houses Flipkart Labs.