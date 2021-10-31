Flipkart Integrates Snap’s Camera Kit To Offer Enhanced Augmented Reality Experience

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced a partnership with Snap Inc to expand its augmented reality-led e-commerce experience for millions of its customers across the country. Announced on the sidelines of ‘Snap in India’, this is Snap’s first collaboration with an e-commerce platform in India which will play a pivotal role in enhancing the journey of millions of existing and new-to-e-commerce customers.

Under this partnership, Flipkart will integrate Snap’s state-of-the-art camera kit into its app, enabling customers to virtually try on products or view them in their physical world to make an informed purchase. While Flipkart already boasts of an AR-enabled camera, the integration of Snap’s Camera Kit will enhance its capabilities to offer consumers an opportunity to view a wider range of products across categories such as fashion, wearable technologies and more in the next few months in a more immersive manner.

Snapchat is built around the camera, which now plays a meaningful role in millions of people’s lives. With a proven track record of innovating by creating products and formats that users love and that the wider industry adopts, Snap is committed to democratizing augmented reality. This, coupled with Flipkart’s nuanced understanding of millions of its customers and its Flipkart Camera will offer unique AR experiences to customers.

As e-commerce today is becoming a part of our lives, there is a growing need to bring real-life purchasing experiences to customers using technologies such as augmented reality. And with customers increasingly shopping on the go and from the comfort of their homes, this enhanced experience will enable customers to be better informed while helping them make an informed purchase.

Speaking about the partnership, Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, said, “The e-commerce landscape in India is changing rapidly with millions of new customers from all geographies looking for richer experiences online. As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are proud to take a lead on this with our augmented reality enabled app and are taking this vision ahead in partnership with Snap Inc, a global leader in AR technologies. This partnership will herald a new era in the e-commerce industry, enabling easy access for customers while driving growth for lakhs of our sellers.”

