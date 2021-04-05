Flipkart Ugadi Sale Offers: Get Various Deals On Mobile Phones And Apparels This Ugadi

Ugadi calls for celebrations of the new year, new resolutions and honing the change. Walmart-owned e-commerce Flipkart attempts to make this occasion tenfold more exciting by presenting alluring new offers and discounts just for this time period. Here's what we can expect from the Flipkart upcoming sale.

Flipkart Ugadi Sale Offers

The Flipkart Ugadi sale is reportedly going to go live from 7th April to the 13th of April 2021. Discounts will be applied to a variety of products, from electronics to fashion accessories. Since Ugadi is commonly celebrated by gifting your loved ones thoughtful presents and surprises, the Flipkart Gudi Padwa sale lands as a perfect opportunity for these upcoming days. Along with the Ugadi offers, Flipkart is also coming up with bank cashback offers to keep up the excitement.

Flipkart Ugadi Sale offers -

Sitewide Discounts

Additional Bank Cashback Offers

Exchange Deals

EMI offers on Debit Cards & No-Cost EMI offers

Win prizes through quizzes before the sale is live

As of now, there's no guessing what products are going to make it to the list. However, speculations suggest that many newly launched items will be dawning their presence. Here are some products that we think will get the best of deals for Ugadi.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Since iPhones are a regular at the Flipkart offers, there's a good chance that it will make a comeback this time around too. Currently priced at Rs.79,999, expect the price to drop to a minimum of Rs.8000. iPhone 11 Pro specifications include a triple-lens camera, more durable, water-resistant body, haptic touch, A13 chip among others.

Fashion & Lifestyle Products

No offer can be termed successful without it being utilised in the fashion segment of the app. Just like the generous Holi 2021 offer that Flipkart had previously presented, expect the e-commerce giant to up the game with better deals on fashion and lifestyle products this time around. This may mean up to 80% off on apparels of all kinds, from Indian attires to Sport wears.

BoAt Products

BoAt is another such product that is seen actively taking part in holiday offers. BoAt products that may feature this time would be AirDopes 402, AirDopes 121V2, AirDopes 441 Pro in various colours, ranging from mint green to electric blue. Expect up to 20% off on these products.

Image Source: Shutterstock